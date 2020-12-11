Two Dead; Four Injured in Fire

(Ingleside, IL) Two young girls are dead, four others were injured after a fire in Ingleside. The blaze broke out just before 11 o’clock last (Thursday) night in the 35-thousand block of N. Hunt Avenue.

Officials say people were trapped inside the home when they arrived, and the conditions made it difficult to perform a rescue.

The two deceased are an 8 and 5 year old girl. Four adults were injured and transported to area hospitals…two of those were then taken to a different hospital for treatment of severe burns.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and crews remained on scene through most of the morning.