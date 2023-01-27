Two Dead In Thursday Morning Three Vehicle Interstate Crash

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

RACINE, WI (WLIP)–The crash that snarled traffic in Racine County yesterday morning reportedly left two people dead.

Two Milwaukee women in their 30’s lost their lives in a three vehicle crash-one of which was reportedly a semi.

It happened around 3:30 AM on the interstate near Highway 20.

Scanner reports indicated that a semi was pulled over and when a vehicle slowed down by the truck a third vehicle behind it crashed into both of the other vehicles.

No names have been released.

The crash is thought to be winter weather related.