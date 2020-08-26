Two Dead; One Injured in Tuesday Night Shooting

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Two people are dead and one other person was injured after a shooting in Kenosha last night. The shooting happened as protesters and rioters still roamed the streets of the city early this morning.

Police say they responded to the scene at 11:45 PM on a shots fired call.

According to scanner traffic and video circulating online, one person was shot in the head by a suspect described as white male who was running through the crowd.

In the video several shots can be heard before the apparent gunman runs into the scene before firing his weapon again, hitting a second and then a third person.

In another viral video one of the men shot was in a used car lot on Sheridan Road and 63rd street. The video then shows bystanders attempting first aid to the person who also appeared to be a white male.

An active shooter alert was raised but it’s not clear if anyone was taken into custody. We’ll have more info as it becomes available.