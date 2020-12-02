Two Dead; One Injured in Two Vehicle Crash in Somers

SOMERS, WI (WLIP)–Two people are dead and a third was injured in a two vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM near the 35-hundred block of Green Bay Road in Somers.

Three people were transported to the hospital-but two died en route. Two Flight For Life helicopters were called but both left without patients. The extent of the third person’s injuries is not known.

Crews were on the scene for several hours following the crash, which remains under investigation.