Two Dead; Two Injured After Crash

Lake Villa, IL (WLIP)—A fiery single-vehicle crash in Lake Villa on Friday, left two children dead and two others injured.

At around 11:37 p.m., first responders found the vehicle on fire on Grand Avenue, with four occupants trapped inside.

The fire was extinguished, and two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, while the other two were hospitalized.

The deceased, identified as 16-year-old Antony Tiscareno and 11-year-old Alonso Tiscareno of Wadsworth, died from blunt force injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Lindenhurst Police Department and Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT).

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact the Lindenhurst Police.