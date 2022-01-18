Two Dead; Two Sustain Life Threatening Injuries in Kenosha Apartment Fire

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two fatalities are reported with two others suffering from life threatening injuries after a northside Kenosha apartment fire.

The blaze broke out around 9:30 PM Monday at the Saxony Manor on 22nd Avenue near 18th Street.

Black smoke could be seen billowing from the two story sixteen unit building, part of a community for those aged 62 or older who meet income requirements.

Besides two victims with severe trauma, others were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Few other details are available.