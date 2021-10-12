Two Detained in Zion Stabbing That Left Woman Seriously Injured

(Zion, IL) Police in Zion say they have detained two people after a stabbing. The incident took place around 1:30 on Monday morning in the 29-hundred block of Gabriel Avenue. Police arrived to find a 59-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds…she was rushed into surgery at the hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition. The two people detained for questioning have not been identified, nor have any charges been announced. An investigation is said to be ongoing by both Zion Police and the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (10-12-21)