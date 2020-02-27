Two Extradited on Murder Charges Appear in Court

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—The two people who were arrested in Puerto Rico in connection with a Kenosha homicide appeared in Kenosha County Court yesterday.

22 year old Alex Delgado-Cintron and 37 year old Maria Christina Patino were extradited back to Kenosha earlier this week. They’re charged in connection with a shooting that happened on December 5th in an apartment near 40th Street and 14th Ave.

The criminal complaint says that Delgado-Cintron and Patino were linked to the scene through surveillance video and text messages with one of the victims. The suspects were allegedly looking for drugs when they shot and killed 25 year old Osiel Estrada and then wounded his brother 19 year old Antonio Jaimes.

They’re being held on $1 million bond and are due back in court next week.