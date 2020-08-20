Two Fatal Shootings in Kenosha Wednesday Night

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened in Kenosha Wednesday night.

The first was reported near 51st street and 25th Avenue around 8:45 PM. Police say a 40 year old man was shot and killed.

Then in a separate incident, police say a 24 year old man was killed when he was shot near the 11-hundred block of 61st Street. A 13 year old boy was hit by at least one shot and injured. He was taken to a Kenosha hospital. No one is in custody in either shooting.

Police say they do not believe the two incidents are related. The victims have not been identified.

Anyone with info on either shooting should call Kenosha Police.