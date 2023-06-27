Two Horses Killed Near Grayslake, Man Charged With Fleeing Scene

(Grayslake, IL) A Park City man was hospitalized, then charged, after a hit and run that killed a pair of horses. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say four horses had escaped from an enclosed area in the Unincorporated Grayslake area, and two were struck and killed in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday. The offending pickup truck fled the scene after the crash, and was discovered by a Park City Police officer shortly after the incident. The alleged driver of the truck, 56-year-old Nabor Carrillo, was taken to the hospital, then hit with charges of driving with a suspended driver’s license and leaving the scene of an accident. The other two horses were returned to their enclosure unharmed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (6-27-23)