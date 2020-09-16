Two Indian Trail Students Test Positive For Covid-19

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Two students at Indian Trail High School have tested positive for Covid-19, with at least one exhibiting symptoms from the virus.

Kenosha Unified confirmed the positive tests in a joint announcement with the Kenosha County Department of Health.

The students are freshmen and attended classes at the school earlier this week. Neither was in attendance Wednesday.

KUSD opened the school year September 14th and the announcement came on the third day of the new year.

Both students have been quarantined and anyone they may have come into contact with are being notified.

Classroom wide quarantines are limited to those rooms where the students had class.