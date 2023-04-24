Two Injured in Head-On Crash

Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people were flown by Flight For Life after a head-on collision Friday evening.

It happened in the 11800 block of Sheridan Road just before 6:30 PM.

Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue reports that four people had to be extricated from the vehicles.

Two required emergency transport to a level one trauma center via Flight For Life.

Their conditions were not updated.

Two others were brought to Froedtert Hospital in Pleasant Prairie.

Crews remained on the scene for several hours after the crash.