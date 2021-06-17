Two Injured in High Speed Kenosha Crash Monday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A high speed crash happened Monday morning just after midnight on 52nd Street near the intersection of 39th Avenue.

A 28 year old Kenosha man-Montriel Solomon-was allegedly intoxicated when he passed a parked police officer going 60 in a 30 mile per hour zone.

Before the traffic stop could happen Solomon’s SUV crashed at full speed into another vehicle, veered off the road, went airborne, struck a light pole, and landed on the parkway.

Solomon received medical treatment and faces a slew of charges which could land him prison for up to six years.

He’s due in court later this month.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries.