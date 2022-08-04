Two Injured in Wednesday Evening Shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they were on the scene of a shooting that left two people injured.

It happened Wednesday evening in a neighborhood near 14th Avenue and 50th Street.

Reports say the two people were first transported to Kenosha area hospitals but were later transferred to Milwaukee area hospitals for further treatment.

They are said to be in serious condition but the nature of their injuries was not officially released.

Police say they need the public to help them with any information they may know or if they saw what happened.

Witnesses should contact Kenosha Police.