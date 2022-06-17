Two Killed In Alabama Church Shooting

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (AP) – Police in Alabama say a gunman opened fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church, killing two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody.

The attack happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills.

Police Capt. Shane Ware declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack.

The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night.

The violence comes a month after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California, killing one person and wounding five.