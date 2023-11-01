Two Men ID’ed After Being Found Shot to Death in Vacant Waukegan Hotel

(Waukegan, IL) Two people found dead in an abandoned Waukegan hotel have been identified, but details about those deaths remain scarce. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the bodies of 30-year-old Jamir Johnson and 59-year-old David Miller were found at the old Ramada Inn on Friday night, and each man died of gunshot wounds. Circumstances surrounding the deaths of the former Gurnee and Lindenhurst resident’s remain unknown. Waukegan Police have not said much, but say they are performing a death investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (11-1-23)