Two Men Injured After Early Friday Shooting in Kenosha

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday.

Police say they responded to a home near the 75-hundred block of 22nd Avenue around 6 AM on reports of a shooting.

Shortly after two men, one 19, the other 20, came to a hospital emergency room with gunshot wounds.

One of the men-the 19 year old-is in critical condition.

The investigation remains active but police do not believe there is a danger to the public.