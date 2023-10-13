Two More Suspects Charged With Murder in July 2022 Gang Shooting Death

Kenosha, WI (WLIP)–Two more suspects have been charged with the July 2022 shooting death of a 20 year old Kenosha man.

23 year old Tremayne Martin and 23 year old Stephon Currie are both charged with first degree intentional homicide and other charges.

A third suspect, 21 year old Jerome Johnson, was charged last week.

The three suspects are said to be among those who traveled from Racine to Kenosha the night of July 4th 2022 to shoot rival gang members.

The shooting happened in the 63-hundred block of 25th Avenue.

Five people were shot while they were on the porch of a home, with 20 year old Anderail Armstrong being hit and killed.

Both suspects are being held on 1.5 million dollars bond and face life in prison if convicted of the charges against them.