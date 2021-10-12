      Weather Alert

Two New Motions Filed in Rittenhouse Case

Oct 12, 2021 @ 6:46am

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Should the men allegedly shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha riots be identified as rioters or looters?

That’s the subject of a new motion by prosecutors who want Rittenhouse’s defense to be barred from using “pejorative” terms against Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, or Gaige Grosskreutz while at trial.

They also want a video widely circulated on social media that reportedly shows a law enforcement officer giving Rittenhouse water and expressing appreciation for him, excluded from evidence.

Another hearing in the case is set for October 25th.

