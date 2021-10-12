Two New Motions Filed in Rittenhouse Case

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Should the men allegedly shot by Kyle Rittenhouse during the Kenosha riots be identified as rioters or looters?

That’s the subject of a new motion by prosecutors who want Rittenhouse’s defense to be barred from using “pejorative” terms against Joseph Rosenbaum, Anthony Huber, or Gaige Grosskreutz while at trial.

They also want a video widely circulated on social media that reportedly shows a law enforcement officer giving Rittenhouse water and expressing appreciation for him, excluded from evidence.

Another hearing in the case is set for October 25th.