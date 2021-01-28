Two Officers on Scene of Blake Shooting Return to Duty

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two of the officers involved in the Jacob Blake shooting have returned to duty. The Kenosha Police Department says that Officers Vincent Arenas and Brittany Meronek returned to full duty last week.

In a press release, the department stated that “Officers Arenas and Meronek were not charged with a crime and after review by the Kenosha County District Attorney and an independent investigator, former Madison Police Chief, Noble Wray, the actions taken by the officers were reasonable and justified.”

The officer who shot Blake, Rusten Sheskey, remains on administrative leave pending a review by an internal review board.