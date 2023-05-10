Two People Arrested After High Speed Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–An Antioch man was arrested in Pleasant Prairie yesterday afternoon after a high speed chase.

The 43 year old allegedly fled from authorities in a chase that reached in excess of 100 miles per hour.

Police deployed stop sticks near the 10800 block of Green Bay Road.

The suspect reportedly swerved to avoid the sticks and crashed into the median.

Also arrested was a 33 year old Round Lake Heights woman on obstruction charges.

The driver is charged with fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine and meth with intent to deliver, and multiple counts of reckless endangerment.

No injuries were reported from the chase.