Two People Arrested Outside Courthouse

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Authorities say two people were arrested Wednesday outside of the Kenosha County Courthouse.

A Joint Statement released by law enforcement about the incident read in part:

“…law enforcement took two people into custody regarding an incident that occurred on the courthouse steps.

A 20-year-old male was arrested for battery, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest. A 34-year-old female was arrested for disorderly conduct.

During the arrests law enforcement needed to deploy several officers to keep crowds of citizens and media from interfering.”

No further details were released.