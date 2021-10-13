      Weather Alert

Two People Associated With Kenosha Detention Center Die of Covid-19

Oct 13, 2021 @ 8:29am

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two people associated with the Kenosha County Detention Center died after contracting Covid-19.

Corporal Christopher Basina, a 23 year vet of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department and 40 year old Michael Osborn died of Covid-19 last Friday. Both are thought to have contracted the virus at the Detention Center-Osborn for sure got sick while in custody.

Basina worked as a supervisor at the facility.

As many as 15 positive tests were reported in the last month at the facilities and new precautions were put in place.

