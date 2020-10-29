Two People Rescued From Kenosha’s Small Boat Harbor

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)—Two people were rescued from Kenosha’s Small Boat Harbor Thursday.

Police were called just before 12:20 PM on reports of a person who had fallen and was struggling to stay above the waves.

By the time officers arrived, a second person needed to be rescued after jumping in attempting to help the first person.

Joined by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies, the officers were able to pull the two out of the water.

The first person needed C-P-R while the second suffered exhaustion and mild hypothermia.

Both are expected to recover.