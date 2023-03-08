Two Separate Suspects Arrested; Allegedly Found With Rifle in Pants

(Via Alpha Image Library)

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police say they arrested two people found with rifles-in their pants.

The first was arrested at 1:30 Monday afternoon after a traffic stop.

The rifle was altered with a saw to make it shorter.

Police say the 21 year old suspect was recently out on parole for being a felon in possession of a firearm on a previous occasion.

Police also allege that the suspect had pain pills for which he did not have a prescription.

About 90 minutes later police found a 19 year old suspect with a warrant out for his arrest.

After being stopped by a school, he was also found to be in possession of a rifle also inside the waistline of his pants.

Both suspects are currently in the Kenosha County jail pending further charges.