Kenosha Police Respond to Two Shooting Incidents

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI—Two people were injured in a shooting that happened just after midnight Thursday morning.

Scanner reports said that the two were found inside a home near 14th Ave and 40th Street.

One was flown to the hospital for their injuries. Few other official details have been released.

In a separate incident, one man was hospitalized after being grazed by a bullet leaving him with wounds to his neck and arm.

The incident happened around 8:45 PM Wednesday on 61st Street near 15th Avenue.

Scanner reports said that at least three shots were fired before several people fled the scene.

No one was arrested.

The man’s condition is not known. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.