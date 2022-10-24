Two Suffer Serious Injuries in Lake County Armed Robbery

(Round Lake, IL) Two people were hospitalized after a robbery in the Round Lake area. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place just after midnight Sunday at a residence in the 24-thousand block of West Forest Avenue. Investigators say two men leaving a party were approached by a man with a pistol. That man was said to rob and pistol whip both victims. The 20 and 23-year-old’s were taken to the hospital with what were described as serious injuries. No arrests have been announced, and no further suspect description was made available. The matter remains under investigation.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-24-22)