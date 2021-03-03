Two Supervisors Off Duty At Kenosha Sheriff’s Office

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A major shakeup is underway at the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department. Two top administrators in the department are no longer on duty.

One of the administrators is Capt. Bill Beth- Sheriff David Beth’s cousin-was placed on administrative leave this week, the same day that Capt Robert Hallisy announced his retirement. Capt Hallisy was also on administrative leave since January.

No reason was given for either move. In both cases, officials said only that a personnel matter was under investigation. Hallisy retires after 31 years on the job, most recently overseeing operations for the department.

Capt Beth is the head of the detentions division.