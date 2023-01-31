Two Suspects Arrested After Crash; Foot Chase Across Highway

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two suspects were arrested and a reportedly stolen vehicle was recovered after a crash in Kenosha County Monday morning.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the vehicle was spotted weaving in and out of southbound traffic on I-94 before exiting at Highway C.

The suspects inside fled on foot.

One ran through traffic and was almost struck by several vehicles.

The suspect reached the median before being saved falling back into traffic before being arrested.

The other suspect was arrested without incident.

Both had to be transported to the hospital and be treated for hypothermia.

The vehicle was allegedly stolen out of Illinois.

Law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions helped in the incident.