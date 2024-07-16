Two Suspects Arrested After Fatal Shooting at Waukegan Parking Lot

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)–Two suspects were apprehended following a fatal shooting at a Waukegan parking lot.

Around 3:30 AM on July 7, 2024, police responded to 95 Spring Street after reports of a large crowd and shots fired.

They found a deceased shooting victim and another wounded 22-year-old man, who was treated and released.

Investigators identified and arrested Alan Green, 34, from North Chicago, allegedly found with a handgun and various drugs, and Keyonda Triplett, 30, from Waukegan, also reportedly armed and wanted for a prior weapons offense.

Both face multiple charges, and the investigation is ongoing.