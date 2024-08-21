Two Suspects Charged After Intense Manhunt and Standoff in Lake Barrington Tied to Chicago Homicide

Lake Barrington, IL (WLIP)–Two suspects were charged after a large-scale law enforcement search and standoff in Lake Barrington on August 20, 2024.

The incident began around 11:55 a.m. when Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a hit-and-run on Route 14, later locating the suspect vehicle abandoned near Pepper Road.

The driver, Osceola L. Little, 38, from Everett, Washington, was identified as a suspect in a recent Chicago homicide and was believed to be armed and dangerous.

A massive search operation was launched, involving over 20 canine teams, drones, and an Illinois State Police aircraft, covering an area from Kelsey Road to Route 14.

During the search, video surveillance reportedly showed Little and a woman, Luisa Sanchez, 22, fleeing the scene on foot.

Sanchez was arrested at 2:10 p.m. at a gas station where she had allegedly hidden a firearm in an air vent, which was later identified as belonging to Little and suspected to be the weapon used in the Chicago homicide.

Little was spotted around 6:20 p.m. and fled into an occupied industrial building on Pepper Road, leading to a standoff.

After negotiations with the sheriff’s tactical response team, Little surrendered at 8:15 p.m.

Both suspects face multiple charges, with Little charged with Aggravated Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon, and Sanchez charged with Obstructing Justice, Aiding a Fugitive, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Additional charges from both Lake and Cook Counties are expected.