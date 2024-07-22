Two Suspects Charged with Murder in Waukegan Shooting; Both Remain in Custody

Waukegan, IL (WLIP)–Two suspects have been charged with three counts of First-Degree Murder following a fatal shooting in Waukegan on July 7th.

34 year old Alan Green and 30 year old Keyonda Triplett were apprehended and served with warrants on July 17th and 18th, respectively.

On the night of the shooting, police responded to reports of gunfire at 95 Spring Street, where they found a man who had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

A second victim, a 22-year-old from Zion, was injured but survived.

The investigation, conducted by Waukegan’s Major Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigations Division, led to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Green was found with a handgun and drugs, facing charges including Armed Habitual Criminal and Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substances.

Triplett, also armed, faces charges including Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding.

Both remain in custody at Lake County Jail as the investigation continues.