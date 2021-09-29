Two Teens Arrested After Police Chase

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Two teens have been arrested in Wisconsin after allegedly running from police in a stolen Jeep. The chase happened early Tuesday when authorities were alerted to a Jeep allegedly stolen out of Waukegan crossing into Wisconsin.

Around 1:20 AM, a Kenosha Police officer spotted the Jeep headed south from 75th Street on Sheridan Road, and the chase began. The Jeep was disabled near Highway 165 where spike strips had been set up.

Two teens from Illinois-aged 16 and 17-fled but were apprehended a short time later. Both were arrested-with the older teen charged as an adult with multiple misdemeanors. The other is charged as a juvenile.