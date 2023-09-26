Two Waukegan Men Arrested in Murder-for-Hire Homicide in North Chicago

(North Chicago, IL) Two people are facing charges, after a Friday morning homicide in North Chicago. The shooting death took place in the 1000 block of Victoria Avenue, and claimed the life of an adult female, who has not yet been identified. Lake County Major Crime Task Force officials say 35-year-old Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez and the victim had a relationship that ended, and that he had hired 26-year-old Misael Chavarin-Plazola to kill her. Authorities say Chavarin-Plazola followed through on the act, and is now facing charges of first-degree murder and more. Calihua-Rodriguez also faces first degree murder charges. Both are being housed in the Lake County Jail.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (9-26-23)