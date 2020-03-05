Two Waukegan Teens Charged in Cook County Murder

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News

Des Plaines, IL (WLIP)–Two Waukegan teens have been charged in a murder that took place in Cook County.

The Cook County Sheriff’s Office says the 17 and 15-year-old males stand accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Hussein Damra near Des Plaines on February 28th.

Further details about the case have not been released, including a possible motive. The 17-year-old in the case has been charged as an adult, but has not been identified, the 15-year-old has been charged as a juvenile.