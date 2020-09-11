Two Who Worked AJ Freund DCFS Investigation Arrested

(Crystal Lake, IL) Two former DCFS workers, who looked into allegations of abuse against a 5-year-old McHenry County boy before his murder, were taken into police custody.

McHenry County Sheriff’s officials say they arrested Carlos Acosta and Andrew Polovin, and that the pair have been charged with two felony counts of endangering the life of a child and one felony count of reckless conduct.

Sheriff’s authorities wouldn’t release any details about the charges. 5-year-old AJ Freund was murdered in April of 2019 in Crystal Lake.

His mother, JoAnn Cunningham has pleaded guilty to the killing, while the boy’s father Andrew Freund Sr. is currently working on a plea deal for his part in the crime.