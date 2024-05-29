Two Workers Injured in Forklift Accident at CNH Plant, Airlifted to Hospital

Mt. Pleasant, WI (WLIP)–Emergency responders from the South Shore Fire Department and Mount Pleasant Police Department were dispatched on Wednesday around 10:23 am to the Case New Holland (CNH) Plant on Oakes Road, following reports of a forklift accident.

Two workers were found trapped under the forklift’s forks but were freed before officers arrived.

Both individuals sustained significant injuries to their lower extremities.

The South Shore Fire Department provided immediate medical aid, and two Flight for Life helicopters transported the injured to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Their injuries were critical but not life-threatening.