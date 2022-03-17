Two Zion Men Being Sought in Shooting at Wadsworth Gas Station

(Wadsworth, IL) Warrants have been issued for two men wanted for a shooting incident that took place earlier this month in Wadsworth. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say the incident took place in the early morning hours of March 6th when a pair of men opened fire on an occupied vehicle in a gas station parking lot. No one was injured during the shooting, but authorities were able to identify the suspects. 41-year-old Charles Brooks III of Zion is wanted on a 350-thousand-dollar warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon. 47-year-old Carnell Taylor is wanted on a 500-thousand-dollar warrant for similar accusations, as well as a charge of being an armed habitual criminal. Both men are considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees them is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s officials, or the Lake County Crimestoppers.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (3-17-22)