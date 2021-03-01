U.K. Covid-19 Variant Detected In Kenosha County For 1st Time

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha County officials have confirmed the U.K. variant of the Covid-19 virus in the county for the first time.

Kenosha County Health Officer Dr Jennifer Freiheit says that “The individual tested positive earlier in February and has already completed the subsequent isolation period.”

In the statement –MR COVID-19 update 3-1-21-Dr Freiheit again stressed the usual mitigation measures against the virus.

The U.K. variant is thought to be more contagious than the more common version but the current slate of vaccines is considered highly effective against it.

Kenosha County Health also announced that the county’s vaccination clinic will continue at the Kenosha County Job Center for at least the rest of this week.

Dr Freiheit says that plans for a new facility will be finalized soon.