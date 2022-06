Another week, another new record for gas prices in the U.S.

According to AAA’s gas prices tracker, the national average is now $4.86 per gallon.

The state with most expensive gas is California, where prices have soared to $6.31 a gallon.

The cheapest is Georgia, where gas is “only” $4.29 a gallon.

According to gasbuddy.com, the average price for regular unleaded in Kenosha is now ranging from $4.99 to $5.19 per gallon