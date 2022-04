2021 was the deadliest year in U.S. history – for multiple reasons, according to a new report.

3.465 million deaths were reported in the U.S. last year, the highest single-year death toll in the nation’s history.

The biggest cause of the increase was COVID-19 – accounting for 65,000 more deaths than in 2020.

Drug overdose deaths also saw a significant spike – especially among young people age 14-18.

Deaths from cancer, diabetes, liver disease, and stroke also increased last year.