Unanimous Election Board Vote Keeps Donald Trump on Illinois Primary Ballot
January 31, 2024 5:50AM CST
(Springfield, IL) (AP) Donald Trump will remain on the Illinois Primary ballot. The state’s election board of four Democrats and four Republicans unanimously declined to remove him on Tuesday, despite a recommendation to do so from a retired Illinois judge. Illinois is among several states where Trump critics have pushed to remove him from the ballot for violating a constitutional ban on office-holders who “engaged in insurrection,” despite the former President not being convicted of any insurrection charges. The U.S. Supreme Court next week hears arguments on a similar case in Colorado.
Associated Press and Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News