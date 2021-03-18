Unemployment Call Center Moves Forward

Gov. Tony Evers’ administration says implementing a new call center to help unemployed

people 24 hours a day, seven days a week is moving ahead with the signing of a $1.2 million

contract. The state Department of Workforce Development received a $2.4 million federal grant

that it is using to begin overhauling the 50-year-old computer system. It announced the signing

of a $1.2 million contract Thursday to proceed with the upgrade. Evers has blamed the

antiquated system for causing delays in helping customers and getting out unemployment

benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.