Unemployment Rate Ticks Up

KENOSHA, WI–The unemployment rate in Kenosha was slightly up in August from the month before. The rate was 4.5% last month, up from 4.1% in July. Countywide the unemployment rate is 3.9% which also represents a slight increase.

Still those numbers are all down from late last summer. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that many jobs are slow to fill because the workforce in the area is stretched so thin.

Even so the DWD says employers continue to hire and many companies are planning expansion in this area of the state.