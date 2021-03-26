Wisconsin Unemployment Holds Steady

Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remained steady last month, according to a new report. The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reports that the state’s unemployment rate stayed at 3.8% in February, far below the national rate of 6.2%. A year ago, at the beginning of the pandemic, the state unemployment rate was 3.3%. Wisconsin lost 1,000 private-sector jobs in February and is down 129,600 for the year. The department released the latest data on Thursday. As of January Kenosha County’s unemployment rate was 4.9%