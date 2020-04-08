Union Grove Man held on Attempted Homicide Charges

A Union Grove man is being held on attempted homicide charges for allegedly stabbing another man. The incident happened at a Union Grove residence just before 3 PM Monday. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 63 year old Robert Morehead stabbed another man in the head with a butcher knife, leaving him with a non-life threatening laceration to the head. A woman in the home called 911. She and the victim were able to get out of the home safely. Morehead was arrested without further injury. He is also charged with resisting an officer and domestic violence enhancers.