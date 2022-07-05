Update: 7th Victim Dies, Alleged Highland Park Shooter Planned Attack, Dressed as Woman to Flee Scene

(Highland Park, IL) No charges have yet been filed against the suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting, but more details have been released. Officials with the Lake County Major Crime Task Force say their main suspect, Robert Crimo III had been planning the shooting for weeks, though the actual motivation for the attack remains unknown. Authorities did say, however, that there hasn’t been any indication that the attack was racially or religiously motivated. The 21-year-old was said to gain access to a rooftop along the parade route, and fired around 70 shots Monday morning. Authorities say Crimo was able to blend in with the crowd after the shooting by dressing like a woman. He was spotted along Route 41 in North Chicago about 8 hours later, and was arrested near Lake Forest after a short police chase. Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 7. Over 30 people were also injured, including a handful of children. Several of the victims have been released, but others still remain hospitalized.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WLIP News (7-5-22)