SOMERS, WI (WLIP)—Authorities have been able to identify the man found along a roadway in Kenosha County this week.

The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that he is a 70 year old Kenosha resident.

He was found along Green Bay Road in Somers after apparently suffering a medical incident.

His identity will not be released and investigators continue their work on the circumstances surrounding his discovery.