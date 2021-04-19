Update: Bond Set for Suspect in Somers shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the man in custody in connection with a shooting at The Somers House tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was involved in a fight at the bar before coming back with a handgun and opening fire.

Twenty-four-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson appeared in court on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the early Sunday shooting.

Kenosha County Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Vinson at $4 million cash, citing the seriousness of the charges,

Vinson’s record of possession of firearms and the risk of flight. The three people killed were identified as 24-year-old Cedric Guston, 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

The other three victims are identified as: