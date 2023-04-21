Update: Charges Expected Apartment Shots Fired Case

By Pete Serzant, WLIP News

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–A Kenosha man was arrested for firing off a gun inside an apartment building.

It happened in the early morning hours Thursday in the 16-hundred block of 60th Street.

Kenosha Police report that a woman told them that a bullet entered her apartment and that she believed it came from the unit across from hers.

Officers evacuated the surrounding apartments and then initiated contact with the suspect.

He was uncooperative at first but he was eventually taken into custody.

Two apartments were discovered to have been struck by gunfire.

No one was injured.

The suspect is expected to be charged with recklessly endangering safety, threats to officers, and going armed while intoxicated.